    166th Security Forces conducts Active Shooter Exercise

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    The 166th Security Forces conducts an active shooter exercise at the 166th Airlift Wing.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830385
    VIRIN: 210404-F-AE743-042
    Filename: DOD_108796486
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Hometown: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 166th Security Forces conducts Active Shooter Exercise, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

    166th Airlift Wing
    166th Security Forces Squadron

