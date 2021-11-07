Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th APS Port Dawg Rodeo

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    70th Aerial Port Squadron competed in an annual Port Dawg Rodeo to hone their forklift skills.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830383
    VIRIN: 210711-F-XP529-001
    Filename: DOD_108796408
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 70th APS Port Dawg Rodeo, by TSgt Paul Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

