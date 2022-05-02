Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A contacted tugboat tows the grounded barge from Deerfield Beach, Feb. 5, 2022. The cause of the grounding is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830377
    VIRIN: 220205-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108796210
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    grounding
    Boca Raton
    Deerfield Beach
    Sector Miami
    tug and barge

