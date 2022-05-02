A contacted tugboat tows the grounded barge from Deerfield Beach, Feb. 5, 2022. The cause of the grounding is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830377
|VIRIN:
|220205-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108796210
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT