Pollution and salvage crews ready the grounded barge to be refloated at high tide on Deerfield Beach, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The cause of the grounding is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830376
|VIRIN:
|220205-G-G0105-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108796209
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge
