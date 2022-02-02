Neptune Strike 2022 Press Conference aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

Neptune Strike 2022 Press Conference aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 23:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:22:38
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
