Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct unmanned aerial vehicle training

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct unmanned aerial vehicle training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 3, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|02.03.2022
|02.05.2022 22:06
|Video Productions
|830365
|220203-M-NI401-1001
|DOD_108795810
|00:01:13
|US
|2
|2
