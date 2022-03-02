Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct unmanned aerial vehicle training

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct unmanned aerial vehicle training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 3, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct unmanned aerial vehicle training, by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    UAV
    1st ANGLICO
    Iron Fist

