    Aircraft Propulsions

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jason Candido, an aircraft propulsions specialist, explains his career field at the 109th Airlift, Scotia, NY. Candido was recently deployed in Greenland in support of Arctic Light.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830356
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-GV629-1001
    Filename: DOD_108795380
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Propulsions, by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

