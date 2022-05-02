Staff Sgt. Jason Candido, an aircraft propulsions specialist, explains his career field at the 109th Airlift, Scotia, NY. Candido was recently deployed in Greenland in support of Arctic Light.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830356
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-GV629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108795380
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Propulsions, by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
