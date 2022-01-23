NJANG wings conduct Agile Combat Employment exercise in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing conducted the Air National Guard's first Agile Combat Employment exercise in Key West Florida and Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, from Jan. 18-24, 2022. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver, exercised within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum.