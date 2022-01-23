Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJANG wings conduct Agile Combat Employment exercise in Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Rella 

    108th Wing/Public Affairs

    The 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing conducted the Air National Guard's first Agile Combat Employment exercise in Key West Florida and Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, from Jan. 18-24, 2022. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver, exercised within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 07:18
    Location: US

    This work, NJANG wings conduct Agile Combat Employment exercise in Puerto Rico, by SrA Maria Rella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Air Force
    NJANG
    177 FW
    108 ARW
    Agile Combat Employment

