The 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing conducted the Air National Guard's first Agile Combat Employment exercise in Key West Florida and Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, from Jan. 18-24, 2022. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver, exercised within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 07:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830354
|VIRIN:
|220203-Z-IM903-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108795310
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, NJANG wings conduct Agile Combat Employment exercise in Puerto Rico, by SrA Maria Rella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
