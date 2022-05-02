Honoring an African American Civil War Soldier

The Fort Drum Cultural Resources Program honors the courage of Sgt. William Anderson, an African American Soldier who fought in multiple battles during the U.S. Civil War. Joining the army in 1864 to help preserve the Union, Anderson is the only African American Soldier known to be buried at Fort Drum, New York. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we recognize the significant contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)
