    Honoring an African American Civil War Soldier

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller 

    10th Mountain Division

    The Fort Drum Cultural Resources Program honors the courage of Sgt. William Anderson, an African American Soldier who fought in multiple battles during the U.S. Civil War. Joining the army in 1864 to help preserve the Union, Anderson is the only African American Soldier known to be buried at Fort Drum, New York. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we recognize the significant contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830349
    VIRIN: 220205-A-AJ780-001
    Filename: DOD_108795280
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring an African American Civil War Soldier, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York

    Fort Drum

    Black History Month

    Observations

    Black/African American

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    Civil War
    Buffalo Soldiers
    slavery
    Bernardo Fuller
    Emancipation Proclamation
    Emancipation

