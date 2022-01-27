Valkyries practice Cross-Servicing in Norway

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, arrive for the first time at Ørland Air Station, Norway, to practice Cross-Servicing techniques with Norwegian partners, Jan. 27, 2022. Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 07:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830344
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108795091
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|ØRLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
