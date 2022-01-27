Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valkyries practice Cross-Servicing in Norway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ØRLAND, NORWAY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, arrive for the first time at Ørland Air Station, Norway, to practice Cross-Servicing techniques with Norwegian partners, Jan. 27, 2022. Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830344
    VIRIN: 220127-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_108795091
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: ØRLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valkyries practice Cross-Servicing in Norway, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    F-35
    EUCOM
    AIRCOM
    Cross-Servicing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT