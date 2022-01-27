Valkyries practice Cross-Servicing in Norway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, arrive for the first time at Ørland Air Station, Norway, to practice Cross-Servicing techniques with Norwegian partners, Jan. 27, 2022. Training such as this, enables interoperability between NATO allies to have their manned aircraft serviced at partner airfields.