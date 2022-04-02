Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830333
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-FI026-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794871
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) F-35 Operations, by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
