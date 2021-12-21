Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Extreme Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Cpl. William Redding 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors of the 1st Marine Logistics Group discuss the importance of our Warfighting Capability, Operational Level Logistics Integration, and Preparing for the Future on Camp Pendleton, California December 21, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 830323
    VIRIN: 211221-M-IS663-587
    Filename: DOD_108794541
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extreme Readiness, by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    PSA
    I MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT