    Water Sample Collections in the Radford Terrace Community

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220203-N-FD567-2001

    HONOLULU (Feb. 3, 2022) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors collect water samples in the Radford Terrace community. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830322
    VIRIN: 220203-N-FD567-2001
    Filename: DOD_108794535
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

