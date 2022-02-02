Water Sample Collections in the Radford Terrace Community

220203-N-FD567-2001
HONOLULU (Feb. 3, 2022) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors collect water samples in the Radford Terrace community. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|02.02.2022
|02.04.2022 20:13
|B-Roll
|HONOLULU, HI, US
