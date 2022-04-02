Air Force Jobs in 60 Seconds: Command Post

Airman Brenda Quintanilla shares what it is like to work in the Command Post.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830317
|VIRIN:
|220114-X-SJ897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794457
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
