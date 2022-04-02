Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chance to Breathe

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In the third and final episode of the series centered around Air University Fellows, Maj. Kristi Buczek and Maj. Benjamin Johnson, Air University Fellows assigned to Air Command and Staff College, talk about their experience in the program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Chance to Breathe, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Education
    Air University
    ACSC
    AU Fellows

