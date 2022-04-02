In the third and final episode of the series centered around Air University Fellows, Maj. Kristi Buczek and Maj. Benjamin Johnson, Air University Fellows assigned to Air Command and Staff College, talk about their experience in the program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830313
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-GC691-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108794414
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Chance to Breathe, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
