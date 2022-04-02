B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers arrive in Wiesbaden in support of Partners and Allies in Europe

These are the first of 2,000 Soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon’s announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our NATO allies. The XVIII Airborne Corps, which serves as America's Contingency Corps, will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden)
|02.04.2022
|02.05.2022 04:06
|B-Roll
|830311
|220204-A-NJ297-1016
|DOD_108794391
|00:02:13
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|2
|2
