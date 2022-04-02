Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers arrive in Wiesbaden in support of Partners and Allies in Europe

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    These are the first of 2,000 Soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon’s announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our NATO allies. The XVIII Airborne Corps, which serves as America's Contingency Corps, will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 04:06
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers arrive in Wiesbaden in support of Partners and Allies in Europe, by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS

