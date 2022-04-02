Red Hill Water Water System Testing Process Explained

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 4, 2022) – Dayna Fujimoto, supervisory environmental engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, describes the testing process on the Red Hill water system before it is discharged into the Halawa river. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830307
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-ML137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794353
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
