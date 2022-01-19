Air Force Wildlands support modules of the Air Force Wildlands Fire Branch Joint from Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), Kirtland AFB, and Barksdale AFB teamed up with firefighters from 802d Civil engineer Squadron, the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron, and Bureau of Land Management Arizona to conduct a prescribed fire on JBSA-Bullis. Following strict conditions and training, prescribed burns are conducted to protect the community, infrastructure, and natural resources by reducing "fine fuels" such as grasses and small shrubs. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 15:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|830305
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-GX032-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794341
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base San Antonio - Bullis Prescribed Fire, by Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT