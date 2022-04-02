Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th FW takes off at night for a Red Flag Mission at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off for a Red Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830282
    VIRIN: 220204-F-WU042-469
    Filename: DOD_108794151
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    This work, An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th FW takes off at night for a Red Flag Mission at Nellis AFB, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Exercise
    Training
    F-35A Lightning II
    RFNAFB

