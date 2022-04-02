An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th FW takes off at night for a Red Flag Mission at Nellis AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off for a Red Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)