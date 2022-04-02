Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade clean and maintain their Humvees after completing highway assistance team missions to help stranded motorists on snow-covered roads in central Indiana, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A total of 60 highway teams assisted along Hoosier highways with 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central and 14 in the south, with an additional six ready to move to areas of the state with extreme weather impacts. Courtesy video
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830252
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-WN757-7568
|Filename:
|DOD_108793972
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Blizzard Blast 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT