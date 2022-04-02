Blizzard Blast 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade clean and maintain their Humvees after completing highway assistance team missions to help stranded motorists on snow-covered roads in central Indiana, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A total of 60 highway teams assisted along Hoosier highways with 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central and 14 in the south, with an additional six ready to move to areas of the state with extreme weather impacts. Courtesy video