    Blizzard Blast 2022

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade clean and maintain their Humvees after completing highway assistance team missions to help stranded motorists on snow-covered roads in central Indiana, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A total of 60 highway teams assisted along Hoosier highways with 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central and 14 in the south, with an additional six ready to move to areas of the state with extreme weather impacts. Courtesy video

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    State Active Duty
    Blizzard Blast

