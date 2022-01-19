Five and Thrive Initiative

Five And Thrive is an initiative to help increase focus and attention on the top five quality of life challenges our military families face (childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spousal employment).
Mrs. Sharene Brown, spouse to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will work together with military spouses and families to bring awareness, spread information, and address challenges within the five focus areas during base visits, group discussions, social media engagement, etc.
