Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Five and Thrive Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Five And Thrive is an initiative to help increase focus and attention on the top five quality of life challenges our military families face (childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spousal employment).

    Mrs. Sharene Brown, spouse to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will work together with military spouses and families to bring awareness, spread information, and address challenges within the five focus areas during base visits, group discussions, social media engagement, etc.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830246
    VIRIN: 220119-F-YL227-207
    Filename: DOD_108793921
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Family
    Air Force
    Five and Thrive
    CSAF Spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT