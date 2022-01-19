Five and Thrive Initiative

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five And Thrive is an initiative to help increase focus and attention on the top five quality of life challenges our military families face (childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spousal employment).



Mrs. Sharene Brown, spouse to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will work together with military spouses and families to bring awareness, spread information, and address challenges within the five focus areas during base visits, group discussions, social media engagement, etc.