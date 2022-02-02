Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman B-roll during Neptune Strike 22

    ITALY

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CV 75) conducts flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 3. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness across the Alliance and the defence and protection of all Allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command. (Video by: GBR CDR Grant Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830224
    VIRIN: 220202-M-VB498-677
    Filename: DOD_108793582
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    #NeptuneStrike #NeptuneStrike22 #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether #NATO #HarrySTruman #MediterraneanSea #

