MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CV 75) conducts flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 3. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness across the Alliance and the defence and protection of all Allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command. (Video by: GBR CDR Grant Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830222
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-VB498-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108793569
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Harry S. Truman B-roll during Neptune Strike 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
