Approximately 32 African air chiefs attended the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 24-28, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. AACS 22 was focused on strategic airlift, an idea that takes planning, multinational coordination and efficient use of available resources to ensure strategic airlift is executed successfully on the continent (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830207
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-ZR251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108793424
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 Overall Video, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT