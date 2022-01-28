Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 Overall Video

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 32 African air chiefs attended the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 24-28, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. AACS 22 was focused on strategic airlift, an idea that takes planning, multinational coordination and efficient use of available resources to ensure strategic airlift is executed successfully on the continent (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830207
    VIRIN: 220304-F-ZR251-1002
    Filename: DOD_108793424
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KIGALI, RW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 Overall Video, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Air Force
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    Rwandan Defence Forces
    AACS 22

