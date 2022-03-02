Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike Air-to-Air Training

    ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by OR-8 Florian Fergen 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) – United States F/A-18 Super Hornets and Greek F-16 Fighting Falcons conduct air-to-air training over the Ionian Sea as a part of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 3. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness across the Alliance and the defence and protection of all Allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830204
    VIRIN: 220203-M-D0455-0001
    Filename: DOD_108793410
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Strike Air-to-Air Training, by OR-8 Florian Fergen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NeptuneStrike #NeptuneStrike22 #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether #NATO #HarrySTruman #F16 #F18 #SuperHor

