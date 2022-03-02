Neptune Strike Air-to-Air Training

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) – United States F/A-18 Super Hornets and Greek F-16 Fighting Falcons conduct air-to-air training over the Ionian Sea as a part of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 3. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness across the Alliance and the defence and protection of all Allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full US carrier group comes under NATO command.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830204
|VIRIN:
|220203-M-D0455-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793410
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
