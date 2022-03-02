Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 support (B-Roll)

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 support Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830201
    VIRIN: 220203-M-BH827-1884
    Filename: DOD_108793288
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 support (B-Roll), by Cpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    C-130
    Joint Service
    5th Gen
    Noble Fusion

