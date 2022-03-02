Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 support (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 support Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)