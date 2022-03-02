Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars and Stripes: Best of Germany 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Stars and Stripes released their recent issue of Best of Germany for the year of 2022. The magazine includes the best locations to include food, entertainment, and shopping throughout Germany . (Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830200
    VIRIN: 220204-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793281
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes: Best of Germany 2022, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    ramstein
    kaiserslautern
    bavaria
    Best of germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT