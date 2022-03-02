Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month: BG Charles McGee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zoe Wiggins 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Celebrate Black History Month 2022 with AFN Europe. This TV/SM piece is about Brigadier General Charles McGee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830195
    VIRIN: 220203-F-FL370-311
    Filename: DOD_108793260
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month: BG Charles McGee, by SrA Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Black History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT