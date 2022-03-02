Celebrate Black History Month 2022 with AFN Europe. This TV/SM piece is about Brigadier General Charles McGee.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 08:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830195
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-FL370-311
|Filename:
|DOD_108793260
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month: BG Charles McGee, by SrA Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT