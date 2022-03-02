Interviews with Cadets from West Point and the United States Coast Guard Academy, An instructor from West Point and a cadet from The United States Air Force Academy. About the experience of attending the conference.
Interviews conducted with assistance from SPC. Terrasi
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 04:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830194
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-IP596-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108793214
|Length:
|00:17:31
|Location:
|ROME, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cadet and instructor interviews African CHOD 2022, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT