    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Cadet and instructor interviews African CHOD 2022

    ROME, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Interviews with Cadets from West Point and the United States Coast Guard Academy, An instructor from West Point and a cadet from The United States Air Force Academy. About the experience of attending the conference.

    Interviews conducted with assistance from SPC. Terrasi

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830194
    VIRIN: 220203-A-IP596-1003
    Filename: DOD_108793214
    Length: 00:17:31
    Location: ROME, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet and instructor interviews African CHOD 2022, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    West Point
    United States Air Force Academy
    United States Coast Guard Academy
    AFN Vicenza

