    African Chiefs of Defense Conference interviews 2022

    ROME, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    interviews in chronological order:

    Commander of US AFRICOM General Stephen Townsend.
    Chief, National Guard Bureau, General Daniel R. Hokanson.
    Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Admiral Karl L. Schultz.
    Major General Kenneth P. Ekman, Director of Strategy, Engagement & Programs.
    General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces.

    Interviews conducted with assistance from SPC. Terrasi

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830193
    VIRIN: 220203-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108793167
    Length: 00:22:43
    Location: ROME, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, African Chiefs of Defense Conference interviews 2022, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    US AFRICOM
    African Partners
    AFN Vicenza
    African Nations

