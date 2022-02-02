2CR m2 crew qualifications

U.S. Soldiers from Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment operate M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and conduct crew qualifications on their M2 .50 caliber machine gun at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 2, 2022.
U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 02:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830184
|VIRIN:
|220202-A-XV631-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108793089
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
