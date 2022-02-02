Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR m2 crew qualifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.02.2022

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment operate M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and conduct crew qualifications on their M2 .50 caliber machine gun at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 2, 2022.
    U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830184
    VIRIN: 220202-A-XV631-1008
    Filename: DOD_108793089
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR m2 crew qualifications, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    TSAE
    M1126
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT