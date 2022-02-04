Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: February 4, 2022

    JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Marines establish a forward refueling point, U.S. Security Forces Airmen perform a skill exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force, and USS Essex gives a tour to leaders in the Philippine Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 00:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830182
    VIRIN: 220204-F-YU621-896
    Filename: DOD_108793013
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: February 4, 2022, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    PNB

