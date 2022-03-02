PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 22:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830178
|VIRIN:
|220204-M-OY155-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108792913
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a replenishment-at-sea during Noble Fusion, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
