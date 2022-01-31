USS Dewey Helicopter Control Tower

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220131-N-TR141-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Ensign Alison Dunbar, from Middletown, Delaware, acts as the helicopter control officer and coordinates with the bridge and landing signalman officer for the launch of a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)