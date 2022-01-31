220131-N-TR141-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Ensign Alison Dunbar, from Middletown, Delaware, acts as the helicopter control officer and coordinates with the bridge and landing signalman officer for the launch of a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830175
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-TR141-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108792851
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MIDDLETOWN, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Helicopter Control Tower, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
