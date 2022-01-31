Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Helicopter Control Tower

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220131-N-TR141-1001 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) Ensign Alison Dunbar, from Middletown, Delaware, acts as the helicopter control officer and coordinates with the bridge and landing signalman officer for the recovery of a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830174
    VIRIN: 220131-N-TR141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792846
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MIDDLETOWN, DE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Helicopter Control Tower, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    flight operations
    at sea
    East China Sea
    HSM-51

