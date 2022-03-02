USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830173" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S. partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)