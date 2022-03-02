PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S. partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830173
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-ZW128-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792842
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion, by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
