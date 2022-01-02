Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight - BM2 Han the Dock Master

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220204-YKS-BM2Han Spotlight-Coto
    Title: Pacific Spotlight - BM2 Han the Dock Master
    Date: 04 FEB 2022
    VIRIN: 2210204-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: AFN Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:09) - PO2 Han Dong Woo, Dock Master




    Caption/Lead:
    220204-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 04, 2021) - Boastswain's Mate 2nd Class Han Dong Woo shares his roles and responsibilities as a dock master at Commnader, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830170
    VIRIN: 220204-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792760
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - BM2 Han the Dock Master, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Boatswain's Mate
    CFAY
    Pacific Spotlight
    MC2 Mario Coto
    BM2 Han Dong Woo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT