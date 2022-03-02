Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 80 miles west of Tampa

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard medevacs a 37-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel 80 miles west of Tampa, Feb. 3, 2022. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830161
    VIRIN: 220203-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_108792652
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    Medevac
    USCG
    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    Tampa
    MH-60T

