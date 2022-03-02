The Coast Guard medevacs a 37-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel 80 miles west of Tampa, Feb. 3, 2022. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830161
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792652
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 80 miles west of Tampa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
