Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course Dive Setup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard instructors and students prepare the dive site on Lake Ferrell located on Minnesota National Guard Base Camp Ripley, Feb. 2, 2022. The Cold Water Ice Diving course is a joint service, high-risk training evolution that prepares military divers to perform in cold-water and ice environments. CWID runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 11 and students receive under-the-ice dive instruction after completing class room learning and simulated emergency procedures in a dive tank. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830160
    VIRIN: 220202-G-BQ174-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792562
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course Dive Setup, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #USARMY #USNAVY #JointService #Diving #ColdWater #Ice #Minnesota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT