Cold Water Ice Diving Course Dive Setup

U.S. Coast Guard instructors and students prepare the dive site on Lake Ferrell located on Minnesota National Guard Base Camp Ripley, Feb. 2, 2022. The Cold Water Ice Diving course is a joint service, high-risk training evolution that prepares military divers to perform in cold-water and ice environments. CWID runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 11 and students receive under-the-ice dive instruction after completing class room learning and simulated emergency procedures in a dive tank. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)