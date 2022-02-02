U.S. Coast Guard instructors and students prepare the dive site on Lake Ferrell located on Minnesota National Guard Base Camp Ripley, Feb. 2, 2022. The Cold Water Ice Diving course is a joint service, high-risk training evolution that prepares military divers to perform in cold-water and ice environments. CWID runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 11 and students receive under-the-ice dive instruction after completing class room learning and simulated emergency procedures in a dive tank. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830160
|VIRIN:
|220202-G-BQ174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792562
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course Dive Setup, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
