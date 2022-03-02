Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Return To Homeport

220203-N-XX566-0001
PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returns to homeport. Michael Murphy, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 3, after a deployment to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)
|B-Roll
|220203-N-XX566-0001
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
