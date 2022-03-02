Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Return To Homeport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returns to homeport. Michael Murphy, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 3, after a deployment to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)