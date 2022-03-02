Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Return To Homeport

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Richard 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220203-N-XX566-0001
    PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returns to homeport. Michael Murphy, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 3, after a deployment to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830159
    VIRIN: 220203-N-XX566-0001
    Filename: DOD_108792547
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Return To Homeport, by PO2 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    U.S. Navy
    Michael Murphy
    DDG 112

