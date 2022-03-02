Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M1 Abrams Gunnery Training at Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division conducted live fire qualification as part of regular training for tank crews at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2022. Soldiers qualify day and night, engaging targets from 200 to 2000 meters away. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830143
    VIRIN: 220203-A-PA175-043
    Filename: DOD_108792231
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1 Abrams Gunnery Training at Fort Stewart, by PFC Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #3ID
    #DogfaceSoldier
    #FortStewart

