Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division conducted live fire qualification as part of regular training for tank crews at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2022. Soldiers qualify day and night, engaging targets from 200 to 2000 meters away. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830143
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-PA175-043
|Filename:
|DOD_108792231
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M1 Abrams Gunnery Training at Fort Stewart, by PFC Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
