M1 Abrams Gunnery Training at Fort Stewart

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division conducted live fire qualification as part of regular training for tank crews at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2022. Soldiers qualify day and night, engaging targets from 200 to 2000 meters away. The 3rd ID constantly works to perfect their ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces into and across any theater to be able to project forces at a moment’s notice in support of allies around the world. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)