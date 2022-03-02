Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/181 Field Artillery Returns from Deployment

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    220203-Z-RL060-001

    1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment arrived
    at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn. The
    unit is returning from a 10-month deployment to the
    Middle East. The unit is based in Chattanooga.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830140
    VIRIN: 220203-Z-RL060-001
    Filename: DOD_108792220
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/181 Field Artillery Returns from Deployment, by CPT Kealy Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard
    1/181 FA

