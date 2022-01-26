U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jose Aldrich, the 141st Air Control Squadron commander , Puerto Rico Air National Guard, gives his remarks about the 141st ACS role during the Agile Combat Employment exercise performed at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Jan. 26, 2022. The ACE exercise focused on training Airmen in multiple capabilities to conduct combat operations in a remote base environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 16:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830139
|VIRIN:
|220201-Z-HM700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792193
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 141st Air Control Squadron supports ACE exercise, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
