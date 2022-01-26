141st Air Control Squadron supports ACE exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830139" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jose Aldrich, the 141st Air Control Squadron commander , Puerto Rico Air National Guard, gives his remarks about the 141st ACS role during the Agile Combat Employment exercise performed at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Jan. 26, 2022. The ACE exercise focused on training Airmen in multiple capabilities to conduct combat operations in a remote base environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)