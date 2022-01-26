Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Control Squadron supports ACE exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jose Aldrich, the 141st Air Control Squadron commander , Puerto Rico Air National Guard, gives his remarks about the 141st ACS role during the Agile Combat Employment exercise performed at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Jan. 26, 2022. The ACE exercise focused on training Airmen in multiple capabilities to conduct combat operations in a remote base environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830139
    VIRIN: 220201-Z-HM700-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792193
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    This work, 141st Air Control Squadron supports ACE exercise, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    PRANG
    141st ACS
    ACE exercise

