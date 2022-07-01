On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with Zach from Caro Fitness Center to learn about fitness myth busters that will help.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830115
|VIRIN:
|220107-D-AI640-673
|Filename:
|DOD_108792017
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
