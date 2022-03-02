On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez learns how to use the installation visitor control center from the Directorate of Emergency Services Commander, Lt. Col. Craig Giancaterino.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830112
|VIRIN:
|220203-D-AI640-093
|Filename:
|DOD_108792011
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
