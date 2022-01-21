On this episode of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, chats with the Directorate of Emergency Services Sgt. Maj, Master Sgt. Nicole Brannan about the new traffic control pattern at Diamond Elementary School on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830109
|VIRIN:
|220121-D-AI640-791
|Filename:
|DOD_108792008
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
