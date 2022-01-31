Tax season is right around the corner! This means that the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tax Centers will soon be opening their doors. On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, CPT Kyla Nichols gives us the details on what to expect this year.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830106
|VIRIN:
|220131-D-AI640-051
|Filename:
|DOD_108791995
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
