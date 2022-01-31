video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830106" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tax season is right around the corner! This means that the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tax Centers will soon be opening their doors. On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, CPT Kyla Nichols gives us the details on what to expect this year.