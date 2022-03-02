55 From the Field: Middle East District Mission and Recruiting

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Philip Secrist, USACE Middle East District commander and, Tom Waters, USACE Middle East District director of programs about the unique mission the District has as well as their human capital needs within their area of operations.
https://www.tam.usace.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|830100
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-OI229-764
|Filename:
|DOD_108791964
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
