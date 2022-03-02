Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Middle East District Mission and Recruiting

    KUWAIT

    02.03.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Philip Secrist, USACE Middle East District commander and, Tom Waters, USACE Middle East District director of programs about the unique mission the District has as well as their human capital needs within their area of operations.

    https://www.tam.usace.army.mil/

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 14:06
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: KW

    This work, 55 From the Field: Middle East District Mission and Recruiting, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Middle East District
    Military Construction

