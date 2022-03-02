The 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) repairs wheels and tires for 24 KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. The 6th MXS has repaired and serviced other aircraft in order for MacDill to carry out its mission in unmatched air refueling, airlift, and air base support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830082
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-BQ943-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108791820
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT