6 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop

The 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) repairs wheels and tires for 24 KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. The 6th MXS has repaired and serviced other aircraft in order for MacDill to carry out its mission in unmatched air refueling, airlift, and air base support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)