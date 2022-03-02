Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) repairs wheels and tires for 24 KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. The 6th MXS has repaired and serviced other aircraft in order for MacDill to carry out its mission in unmatched air refueling, airlift, and air base support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:59
    Video ID: 830082
    VIRIN: 220203-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_108791820
    Length: 00:02:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill
    Wheel and Tire Shop
    6 MXS
    6th Maintenance Squadron

